Henry Quartey to remove unauthorized billboards in Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey has assured of his preparedness to help clamp down on unauthorized billboards across the length and breadth of the city.

He maintains that the indiscipline associated with the indiscriminate erection of billboards across the city is worrisome.

Speaking at the 8th Investiture Ceremony of the Advertising Association of Ghana, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey called for concerted efforts to accelerate the passage of the advertising bill to mitigate the indiscriminate mounting of billboards.

“There is one important thing that we all have to take note of which has been the bone of contention for the Advertisers Association. The indiscipline is a major problem.”

“I am not a Cabinet Minister so Mr. Minister (Kojo Oppong Nkrumah), respectfully I want to make an appeal to you so that you help me and my MMDAs in Greater Accra to form an inter-ministerial committee on trade and industry and local government to ensure that before the bill is passed, the indiscipline in this industry ceases,” he appealed.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister also explained his seeming deafening silence in the last few months.

“This is 2023, some people said I have resigned, others also said I am slow, or I have gone to bed, but I am a battery, and I am charging. So 2023, very soon I am going to strike about this indiscipline about billboards.”

