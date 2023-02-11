GROHE boosts Ghanaian plumbing sector, trains 50 ATTC students under GIVE program for young installers

GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, under its GIVE(Grohe installer vocational training and education) Program, has trained its first 50 Ghanaian students.

Launched in a few countries, including Ghana, GROHE partnered with the Accra Technical Training Center (ATTC) in 2021 and established its first fully functioning training environment.

The first group of 50 students under the GIVE programme graduated at a colourful ceremony on Friday, February 10, at the school's main hall.

The GIVE is geared towards solving the issue of a lack of skilled installers in the Ghanaian plumbing and sanitary industry.

Speaking at the event, the Principal of the Accra Technical Training Centre, Mr. Arko Dometey, noted that learning by solving real-world problems has made it a must for stakeholders to help round out the government’s efforts.

Part of the effort, he said, is providing training resources to improve instructional quality through the application of best teaching methods and instructor training initiatives through school-industry collaborations like those of GROHE and ATTC.

"I will like to take this opportunity to thank Grohe Training Academy for such a wonderful support to Accra Technical Training Centre. The Centre promises to put the resources to great use to benefit society.

"I will therefore encourage all who are interested in plumbing to avail themselves for training. On behalf of board, management, staff, and students of this noble centre, I say congratulations to all trainees who went through this training. Congratulations once again," Mr. Dometey, the Principal, added in appreciation of the helpful initiative.

Under the program, the 50 learners were exposed to real-world problem solving at different levels pertaining to plumbing through six different levels of training.

The training includes Grohe thermostats, the Grohe Rapido smart box system, Grohe installation systems, Grohe Sensia area shower and toilet Touchless taps, and Grohe one and two hand mixers.

Speaking to Modernghana News on behalf of his colleagues, one of the graduates, Douglas Ayitey, said the programme exposed him to new technologies that will aid his zeal for a better future in the technical field and will also help him fit in any work environment.

Antoine Kaissar, Leader North and West Africa, LIXIL EMENA, speaking about the essence of the program, said, "As a global top brand for sanitary solutions, we're committed to making a positive impact on plumbing industries around the world. Hence, the development of our GROHE GIVE Program, where we spearhead a knowledge revolution in sanitary and bathroom solutions. The GIVE Program training school in Ghana is a dynamic expression of our signature "GROHE GIVE Program."

He added, "Besides initiatives like 'LIXIL goes ZERO' and Less Plastic, where we advocate resource conservation and sustainable consumption, the social dimension is an integral part of our sustainability strategy. As the program's name implies, giving back to society is vital for us at GROHE."

On his part, Christopher Penney, Leader, GIVE Program, LIXIL EMENA, said: "The GROHE GIVE Program's curriculum is practical oriented and designed to teach students the specialties, subspecialties, and intricacies of plumbing. This will ensure that they are capable of installing and maintaining our expanding product range before they embark on their future careers in the plumbing industry.”

According to him, he is delighted "to see our first 50 trainers officially graduate in Ghana—a testament to our commitment to countervail the shortage of skilled installers in the sanitary industry while also giving back to society and offering young people an exciting start to their careers."

The GIVE Program creates a uniform approach with modern equipment, training material, and a written examination that will set new industry standards.

Supported by Invest for Jobs, an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), as well as the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK), the graduates received certificates and graduation packs filled with essential equipment in the field.

Some five out of the 50 trainees were awarded for their outstanding performance in the examination and were promised a special treatment.

To help young professionals kick-start their careers, GROHE, as part of the GIVE Program, offers world-class facilities based on a state-of-the-art training framework by installing modern training facilities and providing learning material and experienced technical trainers.

Students will complete a specific product training designed by GROHE, for which they will receive a recognised international certificate just like the first batch was given.

