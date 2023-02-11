Gov’t spent a colossal GHS13.7 million on local hotel bills between Jan-Sept 2022 – Ablakwa reveals

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made another revelation about government spending in 2022.

In a post on his social media, the MP says a review of government expenditure from last year shows that a huge GHS13.7 million was spent on local hotel bills for the period between January and September.

According to him, it is very traumatizing reviewing expenditure documents from the presidency due to the kind of shocking discoveries.

“The respected Ghana Pentecostal & Charismatic Council has also demanded expenditure cuts from the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta govt.

“For instance, it is absolutely untenable for the presidency to spend a colossal GHS13.7million on local hotel bills between Jan-Sept 2022.

“Govt’s conduct must reflect the times!

“I must admit, reviewing expenditure documents from this presidency is such a traumatizing job,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on Facebook on Saturday, February 11.

In his view, the North Tongu MP notes that he believes prudence and frugality from the government would have helped Ghana’s economy to stay strong instead of falling on its knees and subject ting the citizenry to unprecedented hardships.

“Prudence & frugality could have avoided the current debilitating economic crisis. God save Ghana,” Ablakwa prayed in his post.