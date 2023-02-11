Nyankumasi Ahenkro Market fire victims receive support

Reverend John Ntim-Fordjor, the Member of Parliament for the Assin South, has presented GHC5,000.00 and 20 bags of cement to traders whose wares were destroyed by fire at the Nyankumasi Ahenkro Market.

Considering the intensity of the damage caused, he said the financial assistance would help cushion victims to get back on their feet and restart their businesses.

Four victims suffered heavy losses in the fire outbreak.

Mrs Felicia Ntrikwa Amissah, the Assin South District Chief Executive, said as part of efforts to streamline operations of traders in the markets, the Assembly would work with all relevant stakeholders to get the market back in shape.

She advised the traders to always turn off all electrical gadgets when not in use and stop burning garbage around the market.

Mr Joseph Effah Nkyi, the Assin South Constituency Chairman, New Patriotic Party (NPP), advised the traders to acquire fire extinguishers to prevent future occurrences.

A fortnight ago, some juveniles who claimed they had seen a grasscutter at the market, set fire in its hole, which escalated, destroying properties worth millions of Ghana cedi.

The juveniles aged between eight and eleven, were arrested but were released because of their ages.

GNA