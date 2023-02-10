UG Business School launches Innovation & Incubation Hub to help address unemployment

The University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) on Tuesday, February 7, officially launched its Innovation and Incubation Hub on campus to among other things promote entrepreneurship.

The hub which will simply be known as the UGBS Nest is an initiative of the University of Ghana Business School led by the Dean and facilitated by Dr. George Acheampong and some selected young people.

The establishment of the UGBS Nest was funded by the Agricultural Manufacturing Group led by the managing director, Mr. Ernest Akwasi Appiah.

Speaking at the launch of the Hub, the Dean of UG Business School, Prof. Justice Bawole explained that the school hopes to address unemployment through the activities of the UGBS Nest.

Prof. Justice Bawole

He indicated that through the UGBS Nest, the school will equip students with skills that will help them set up businesses that will succeed and scale when they come out of school.

“In our part of the world employment has become a problem. The numbers are so scary and these young ones go out there in search for jobs which we know doesn’t really work out so by having this hub it will help these students to be innovative and pitch good ideas,” Prof. Justice Bawole told journalists at the launch of the UGBS Nest.

The Dean of the UG Business School further assured that the school will continue to support students and the university at large in its quest to be a world-class University.

Since the commencement of hub activities in 2020, the UGBS Nest has undertaken several student-led enterprise development activities.

The hub has incubated five (5) enterprise teams and supported them with start-up grants. In 2021, the hub, together with partnerships from Imperial College London, Impact Hub Accra, and the British Council executed the connecting Accra project that incubated about 30 student teams and awarded the winning three with seed funding for their enterprises.

After the launch, the UG Business School is aiming to become a world-class research-intensive University over the next decades, providing support and training for students and innovators by converting their ideas into startups.

The focus of the UGBS Nest is to nurture the ideas of young people into viable businesses, grooming them to be entrepreneurs who are fit and ready for Ghanaian society.