Four persons arrested, charged by OSP for failing to declare sources of income

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has announced that four persons have been arrested for failing to comply with regulation 20 of LI2374.

The regulation requires that public and civil servants declare the sources of their income.

After failing to comply, four persons including three public servants and one civil servant have been arrested.

In a short statement by the OSP, it has disclosed that all four have been charged by the office.

They include Issah Seidu, James Keck Osei, John Abban, and Peter Archibold Hyde. They will be arraigned before Court on Monday, February 13.

“The four: They are ISSAH SEIDU, JAMES KECK OSEI, JOHN ABBAN & PETER ARCHIBOLD HYDE are due to appear before the High Court ( Criminal Division) sitting in Accra on Monday, 13 February 2023,” the statement from the OSP said on Friday.