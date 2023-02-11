NEDCo staff to petition Energy ministry to demand removal of MD

11.02.2023 LISTEN

Aggrieved staff of the Northern Electricity Company Limited (NEDCO) say they will petition the Energy Minister, Dr. Mattew Opoku Prempeh over their demand for the removal of their Managing Director, Osman Aludiba Ayuba.

The staff have already partially withdrawn their services in all of their operational areas.

This comes after the aggrieved staff in a petition presented to the Board of Directors of the Company, cited among other things the worse financial performance of NEDCo.

Speaking to Citi News, the Senior Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of the NEDCo branch, William Kwame Asare, said they are hopeful that their petition will yield positive results.

“As a staff, we are ready and willing to rally around a common goal to help lift this company from where it is, and we are not getting that from the Ayuba-led management and for now, we are putting documents together for the Minister of Energy, and we will want to see the response from him, and then we take it from there.”

Against their initial position not to attend to issues of customers at their offices across their catchment areas, Mr. Asare said they have rescinded on that position to resolve concerns of clients at their various offices and will not go out to resolve issues on the field except in extreme emergencies.

“We will report to the office and when customers have issues, we will attend to them in the office, but we are not going out on the field to resolve issues unless they are extreme emergencies.”

By Citi Newsroom