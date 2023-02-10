DDEP: Why would any gov't subject senior citizens to such a humiliating ordeal – Sulemana Braimah in shock

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has raised questions about why government has decided to include pensioners in its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Since Monday, pensioners have been picketing at the Ministry of Finance to demand their exclusion from the programme.

Their grievances have not been addressed, forcing them to continue to protest every day.

Reacting to the matter, Sulemana Braimah has expressed shock why government is subjecting senior citizens to such a humiliating ordeal.

He is baffled that government "crushed the economy by squandering state resources" and is now refusing to show sympathy for the aged.

“Why would any gov't subject senior citizens to such a humiliating ordeal? They saved for their retirement. The gov't crushes the economy by squandering state resources. Then these retirees have to be picketing at the Finance Ministry for Days? No sympathies?” Sulemana Braimah asked in a post on Twitter.

Early today, former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo joined the pensioners to picket at the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking to journalists, she accused government of being wicked and engaging in illegality by forcing the Debt Exchange Programme on pensioners.