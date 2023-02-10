What at all has Ofori-Atta left at the ministry that he can't go? – Dr. Otchere-Ankrah quizzes

Governance lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has sided with the calls for the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta to resign.

In an interview, the governance expert sought to understand the benefits Mr. Ofori-Atta gets from his office that makes him deaf to the public outcry even when he claims he is not being paid.

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah, who turned very emotional in his speech, asked why President Akufo-Addo will also side with his cousin at the expense of Ghanaians.

"You, you said we don't pay you (Ofori-Atta), and we're saying you're tired so stop; you said no, you're not tired; you will still work. We said stop; you said no, you won't stop. What at all has he left behind at the ministry that he can't go?

"President, sack him too; he said no, he won't. Resign he said no; he won't resign. I even learned he's more powerful than the president," the lecturer averred.

The country’s economy, Dr. Otchere-Ankrah claimed, will be see positive signals immediately the finance minister agrees to exit office.

"When he resigns, it will bring confidence to the economy. Chairman, did you listen to the Speaker? The Speaker said that when people heard that Ofori Atta was about to be removed, the dollar started to gain strength. Just for hearing he was about to be sacked. So, it will renew confidence in the economic sector," he said.