DDEP: We'll represent your interest fully — Ato Forson assures Sophia Akufo, pensioner bondholders

Minority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has sympathised with pensioner bondholders.

The group has, for the fifth time this week, picketed at the Ministry of Finance as they fight to be totally exempted from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The immediate past Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Mrs Sophia Akufo joined the group today, Friday, February 10 to picket.

Together with her colleagues, they reiterated their call to be removed from the policy’s targeted cluster.

"Why are we in this mess? Nobody has fully explained it to us. Yes we took loans. What did we use the loans for? And where is the accountability? Exactly what was it used for? You [government] are not telling us about how you are going to be able to make things better, but you are saying, 'help me, and I will help you.' No.

"You help yourself first; let me see if you are doing something serious because we have seen these sorts of things too many times," the Chief Justice said, among other concerns.

In reaction, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam legislator described as disheartening the treatment being meted out to the senior citizens by the Akufo-Addo's government.

He promised that Parliament would make sure that the interests of the pensioners are fully fulfilled.

"It is disheartening to see our dear pensioners, including a former Chief Justice, picketing at the [Ministry of Finance] MOF over the domestic debt restructuring.

"I wish to assure her and the rest, parliament is dragging the Finance Minister before us next week, and we will represent her interests fully!" read his tweet on Friday, February 10.