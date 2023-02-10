DDEP: Arrogance of Akufo-Addo, incompetence of Ofori-Atta has led us here – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the latest post on social media.

Commenting on the protest by pensioners against their inclusion in the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said Ghana is where it is today because of the arrogance of the President and the incompetence of his Finance Minister.

According to him, things would have been better if the government had listened to his proposal for a national non-partisan dialogue to come up with solutions to address the challenges facing the country.

“When I noticed we were running into an economic ditch, I made several calls for a genuine dialogue and national consensus on an economic programme.

“The arrogance and intransigence of a President and incompetence of a Finance Minister and the Economic Management Team have led us here,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Facebook.

The former President added, “We could have forged a broad non-partisan consensus on the IMF bailout and accompanying debt restructuring programme.

“Alas, it seems too late now.”



Pensioners have been picketing at the Ministry of Finance since Monday to demand their exclusion from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Today, former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo joined the protest and accused the government of being wicked and having no respect for the aged.