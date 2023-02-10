Including pensioners in DDEP is wicked, disrespectful and unlawful – Former CJ Sophia Akuffo fires gov't

Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo has lambasted the government for its decision to include pensioners in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Aggrieved pensioners in the country have been picketing at the Ministry of Finance since Monday to demand their exclusion from the programme.

Today, former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo joined the pensioners to hit out at the government.

Speaking to journalists, the former Chief Justice who is over 70 years described the government’s decision to include the pensioners as wicked, disrespectful, and unlawful.

“It is important that the elderly in this nation should be respected. I find this wicked, I find it disrespectful, I find it unlawful, I find it totally wrong. Period,” Sophia Akuffo stressed.

The former Chief Justice continued, “You don’t solve your problems by sacrificing your aged. That’s the last thing you should do especially when you don’t have any services that are specially geared at the comfort and the relief of the aged.”

In her interview with the press, Sophia Akuffo admonished pensioners to stand their ground and not allow the government to force anyone to sign onto the DDEP.

She emphasised that if government wants to be helped, it must first help itself and let Ghanaians know that it has the plan to turn things around.

“Nobody has fully explained to us [how we got here]. Yes, debt. What was it used for? You are not telling us about how you are going to be able to make things better but just that help me and I help you. No, you help yourself first. Let me see you doing something serious because we have seen these sorts of things too many times,” Sophia Akuffo shared.