‘Help yourself before you ask us to help you’ – Sophia Akuffo blasts gov’t for including pensioners in DDEP

10.02.2023

A Former Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo has joined the pensioners picketing the Finance Ministry in protest of their inclusion in the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Speaking to the media on why she has joined her colleague pensioners, she stressed that the decision by government to include them is a show of wickedness towards the aged in society.

According to her, before government will ask for help from pensioners, it must first help itself by showing the commitment to make a sacrifice and provide a roadmap on how it plans to address the challenges facing the country.

“These are people who have worked very hard. They could have left the country when others were going but they stayed and worked for the country. It’s a contract, isn’t it? And virtually you want to at gunpoint force them to agree with you that the yield of their investments should be as you dictate it. Why? And at the same time why are we in the mess we are in?

“Nobody has fully explained to us. Yes, debt. What was it used for? You are not telling us about how you are going to be able to make things better but just that help me and I help you. No, you help yourself first. Let me see you doing something serious because we have seen these sorts of things too many times,” respected former Justice Sophia Akuffo told journalists.

In a message to her fellow pensioners, she stressed that no one should agree to be included in the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

She warns that if the government refuses to exclude pensioners, they will go to court.