Hurry up with the national cathedral project, I want my swearing-in there when elected President – Kofi Akpaloo

The leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has reiterated his view on the National Cathedral Project.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, the politician said he is all for it and believes there is no problem if the government is going to use the taxpayers money to build it.

For a politician who is confident his party will win the 2024 general elections, Kofi Akpaloo says he hopes the National Cathedral Project will be completed in time for his swearing-in ceremony to take place in the edifice.

“We need to find why they are spending [$400 million].

“If they finished before January 2025 I will be sworn in there. So me I don’t have a problem,” Kofi Akpaloo indicated.

In his argument, Kofi Akpaloo indicated that he is supporting the project because he is also aware of the numerous jobs it will create for Ghanaians in various fields.

“When it comes to the National Cathedral my thinking is different. Maybe you will disagree with me but that is fine.

“I’m looking at the jobs it’s going to create. Even during the building look at the masons, the construction workers that will get jobs. My thinking is different. Look at the plumbers, the electricians, and others who will be employed there,” the leader of the LPG party said.