COCOBOD extension staff in Hohoe Kpeve trained on force labour and human trafficking prevention

Extension Staff of Cocoa Health and Extension Division of COCOBOD (CHED) in Hohoe/Kpeve District of the Volta Region have 7th February 2023 been trained extensively on forced labour and human trafficking prevention in the cocoa industry in Hohoe, Volta Region.

The training was organized by COCOBOD in collaboration with Verite, an NGO.

In his opening address, the Regional Manager, Mr. Linus Fiakye encouraged the staff present to be attentive, participative, ask questions and be open to learn so as to be able to impart the knowledge and skills to cocoa farmers in their various operational areas.

The facilitator, Mr. Noel Ayibor, who doubles as Regional Extension Officer for Volta Region introduced the content of the training, which was broken into eleven lessons as follows:

Lesson 1: Forced Labour – Definition and International Standards

Lesson 2: Human Trafficking – Definition and International Standards

Lesson 3: Ghana’s Legal and Policy Context Related to Forced Labour and Human Trafficking

Lesson 4: Assessing Risk – Understanding What to Look For

Lesson 5: Understanding the Root Causes of Forced Labour

Lesson 6: Practical Guidance for Using the Indicator Approach

Lesson 7: Coordination and Collaboration with Stakeholders

Lesson 8: Data Gathering, Record Keeping, and Reporting

Lesson 9: Interviewing Vulnerable Workers

Lesson 10: Communicating with the Farmer

Lesson 11: The Importance of Focusing on Prevention

In Ghana, he continued, that there are laws against forced labour and human trafficking. According to the 1992 Constitution, Chapter 5 section 16, "No person shall be required to perform forced labour’. Also, Ghana’s Human Trafficking Act Amendment (2009) strictly frowns against human trafficking.

Other mechanisms for addressing forced labour and human trafficking in Ghana he mentioned are the National Plan of Action for the Elimination of Human Trafficking in Ghana (2017-2021) aims to significantly reduce the scale of trafficking and address the underlying social challenges that often make people vulnerable to being trafficked, The Human Trafficking Secretariat is responsible for monitoring and evaluation, data collection, research related to trafficking, and implementation of the National Plan of Action for the Elimination of Human Trafficking in Ghana, Human Trafficking Management Board (HTMB) is an inter-ministerial committee mandated to meet quarterly, administer the Human Trafficking Fund, advise the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP) on anti-trafficking policy, promote prevention efforts, and facilitate the protection and reintegration of trafficking victims, the Labour (Domestic Workers’) Regulations, 2020 (L.I. 2408) establish a governance framework for the regulation of domestic work and extend labour protections for domestic workers. The new law requires written contracts of employment that stipulate the conditions of service, which will help to avoid situations that can lead to forced labour of domestic help.

Mr. Noel Ayibor dealt in detail the various forced labour indicators, root causes of forced labour, human trafficking, and how to communicate with venerable workers and farmers.

He then touched on the importance of focusing on prevention. He stated that prevention work is particularly important in rural economies where forced labour often occurs on farms, quarries or mining sites that are remote and hard to reach. Additionally, individuals living in rural areas who cannot find work locally he stressed often migrate to urban areas within the country or seek employment outside of the country.

"Sometimes unethical recruiters or middlemen take advantage of these migrant workers by charging exorbitant fees for their services. Thus, strong collaboration in the field between local partner associations who understand the local context, service providers, elected local officials, and other relevant groups is the key to successful prevention efforts in remote rural areas. In these cases, it is critical that agents understand how the local population receives information (such as specific radio stations, community information centres, village committees, etc.) and work with those outlets to spread the message about forced labour and human trafficking," he emphasised.

The training was supervised by Madam Helga Aku, country coordinator of the Forced Labour Indicator Project (Verite) and Madam Rachel Amissah. They expressed their satisfaction with the manner the training was carried out and thanked the Regional Extension Coordinator, Mr. Noel Ayibor for the excellent delivery.

They also encouraged the Extension Staff (beneficiaries) to disseminate the knowledge they have acquired, so that Ghana as a country in general and COCOBOD as an institution can eliminate all forms of forced labour and human trafficking from the cocoa industry in the country.

The training was also organized for the Jasikan District and Dodi Papase Cocoa Districts Extension Agents in the Volta Region.