Ejura chief pays GH¢10,000 hospital bills of Ejuraman Anglican SHS collapsed dining hall victim

The Chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barimah Osei Hwedie II, has paid GH¢10,000 to settle the hospital bills of an 18-year-old student who suffered a fractured leg in the Ejuraman Anglican SHS dining hall disaster.

Dozens of students at Ejuraman Anglican SHS were rushed to hospital after the school's dining hall collapsed on them during a heavy rainstorm on Monday, February 6, 2023.

An 18-year-old female student was reported to have suffered a fractured leg in the unfortunate disaster making her case more badly than the rest of the students who have been discharged already from the hospital.

The female student was transferred from the Ejura Government Hospital to Jamasi Pope John Medical Center for orthopaedic care but needed Gh¢10,000.

A delegation of traditional leaders led by Barimah Osei Hwedie II who doubles as the Protocol Officer at the Office of the Vice President of Ghana, visited the school to commiserate with them.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II during the visit on Thursday, February 9, 2023 said the traditional council have opted to foot the medical bills of the student in question.

Though sad, he was particularly happy that the school recorded no death in the disaster.

He added that he has requested the Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura Sekyeredumase to help settle the bills of the remaining students who suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The headmistress of the school Miss Afia Sarpong Asamoah Bonsu expressed gratitude to Barimah Osei Hwedie II for his sterling leadership and commitment exhibited during the crisis.

"We were helpless when the incident occurred, but this gesture from our generous chief has given us new hope and the school will forever be grateful to him," he stated.