Gov’t streamline processes at KIA to drastically reduce the time spent by passengers

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Mahamudu Bawumia has opened up on the government’s plans to provide a more convenient service for passengers that use the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

In an update on his Facebook page, the Vice President has disclosed that processes are being streamlined to drastically reduce the time spent by passengers at the airport.

“…the processes that passengers go through at KIA are also going to be streamlined to drastically reduce the time spent by passengers and avoid duplication. The new process flow is expected to be operational by 31st March 2023,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared.

This was after the Vice President held a productive meeting on improving the competitiveness of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with key stakeholders, including the Minister for Public Enterprises, the Minister for Transport and his deputy, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Ghana Immigration Service, National Security and Ministry of Interior.

At the meeting, it was decided, inter alia, that airline passengers traveling to Ghana will, from 31st March 2023, no longer be required to fill out landing cards. This is because the same information can be obtained electronically.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Interior and the Ghana Immigration Service have been directed to ensure that E-Gates will be operational at KIA this year for use by passengers using their Passports or Ghanacards.