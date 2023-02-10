DDE: Bawumia has been silent; it tells you not everyone in gov’t supports it – Kwame Jantuah

A private legal practitioner, Mr. Kwame Jantuah says he believes Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia may be against the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

According to him, this is why there is no record of the Vice President publicly speaking on the programme.

“Have you heard the Vice President talk about this?

“Why isn’t the Vice President talking? It tells you that in the NPP there are people who are not in favour of this,” Mr. Kwame Jantuah said during an engagement with TV3 on Friday, February 10.

The government of Ghana in December 2022 announced the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme after it admitted that debt servicing had become a problem.

"Indeed, debt servicing is now absorbing more than half of total government revenues and almost 70 per cent of tax revenues while our total public debt stock, including that of state-owned enterprises exceeds 100 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This is why we are today announcing that the debt exchange will help in restoring our capacity to service debt.

"The combination of adverse external shocks have exposed Ghana to a surge in inflation, a large exchange rate depreciation and stress on the financing of the budget, which taken together have put our public debt on an unsustainable path," Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta said when he was announcing the DDEP programme.