LPG will win the 2024 general elections to make life better for Ghanaians – Kofi Akpaloo

The leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has stressed that his party is coming with a charged united front to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the politician, his party is preparing the grounds to ensure it rivals the two biggest political parties in the country; the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to Joy News on Friday, February 10, Kofi Akpaloo emphasised that his party will win the 2024 general elections to make lives better for Ghanaians.

“Ghanaians are ready for the third force. As a political party we believe now is the time for a third force to overtake the two biggest political parties.

“Nobody should think the next elections will be easy for the NPP and the NDC. It won’t be easy at all.

“We will win the next general election, the 2024 election. We will pay child benefits to make life better for people,” Kofi Akpaloo noted.

In his interview, he revealed his plans to win the next general elections, indicating that his target is to poll 35% of the total vote cast in the first round.

He believes that if he manages to push the elections to second round, his party will be victorious in the second round.

In the meantime, Mr. Akpaloo urged Ghanaians to support the ruling NPP government in its efforts to address the challenges of the economy.