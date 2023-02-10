Rev. Kofi Oduro is a cool person outside the pulpit – Pastor’s wife

Osofo Maame Rita Oduro, wife of the leader of the Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, has described her husband’s personality.

The vocal man of God, according to Mrs. Oduro, is cool, peaceful, and easy to be with, contrary to how he appears on the pulpit.

In an interview, she noted that her husband’s loud and strict character is influenced by his anointing as a prophet of God.

"Although he is loud and strict, once you get to know him, there's always peace, and the love is endless.

"Papa is not a difficult guy, but I have come to know that because of his mandate in life, he comes across as very loud when he is preaching. Many people mistakenly believe that is how he acts at home, but that is not the case," she disclosed.

Though the man of God is a cool person at home, Mrs. Rita Oduro said he doesn’t tolerate disobedient people, noting that Prophet Oduro doesn’t hesitate to discipline people who flout his orders.

"Since we've been together for a while, I've studied him and am aware of his likes and dislikes. Thanks to the Lord's mercies, my children and I are following his lead. If he instructs you to sit down and you continue standing, he won't be satisfied with it; he will be enraged," she noted.