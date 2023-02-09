Bawku: Use drones to monitor and no young person will pick up weapon again – Mahama Ayariga tells security

MP for Bawku Central, Mr. Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mr. Mahama Ayariga, has suggested a possible means by which security personnel can stop the frequent killings and gun battles.

Expressing worry about the conflict that has existed for four decades between the Kusasis and the Mamprusis in Bawku, the MP suggested that drones should be used to monitor the area, particularly the hotspots.

The Bawku MP noted that it will help the security men track and locate areas where criminals hide to shoot.

"If you have drones flying all over the place, no young person will pick up a weapon and go and kill people because they know their movements are being monitored," he suggested.

The concerned MP finds it difficult to fathom why the issue keeps resurfacing anytime the NPP is in power, citing December 8, 2000, right after President John Agyekum Kufuor was voted into office.

He blamed the government for its slow pace in resolving the issues that have resulted in the needless loss of lives.

"Clearly, this issue lacks political will. I am not being political, but why is it that this conflict starts when the NPP comes into office?" the Bawku Central MP asked when speaking to Raymond Acquah on Accra-based Joy News.

The lawmaker bemoaned the rampant killings, narrating how his cousin was recently murdered.

"Just last night, they were firing guns for close to 10 hours, and some lives were lost. I have lost my cousin as a result of this, and my constituency has become a ghost town," he said.