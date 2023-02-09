Bawku conflict: Why is it that the conflict resurfaces any time NPP is in power? – Mahama Ayariga

MP for Bawku Central, Mr. Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mr. Mahama Ayariga has expressed worry over the killing of innocent lives in the conflict between the Kusasis and the Mamprusis tribes in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The concerned MP finds it difficult to fathom why the conflict keeps resurfacing anytime NPP is in power, citing December 8, 2000 right after President John Agyekum Kufuor was voted into office.

He blamed the NPP government for its slow pace in resolving the issues that have resulted in the needless loss of lives and properties.

"Clearly, this issue lacks political will.

"I am not being political, but why is it that this conflict starts when the NPP comes into office?" the Bawku Central MP asked when speaking to Raymond Acquah on Accra-based Joy News.

He bemoaned the frequency with which lives are destroyed, Narrating how his cousin was recently murdered.

"Just last night, they were firing guns for close to 10 hours, and some lives were lost. I have lost my cousin as a result of this, and my constituency has become a ghost town," he said.

Suggesting an effective way by which the military can prevent frequent gunshots, Mr. Ayariga said they will have to use drones to track and locate areas and identify persons engaging in the shooting out.

"If you have drones flying all over the place, no young person will pick up a weapon and go and kill people because they know their movements are being monitored," he suggested.