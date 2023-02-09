Danger looms as dilapidated footbridge poses threat to users at Freetown

09.02.2023 LISTEN

An old pedestrian bridge is posing a danger for commuters at Freetown in the Joemends/ Kpormetey Electoral Area in the Awutu-Senya-East Municipality.

The old metal footbridge connects the community members, particularly school children to the main Kasoa township, but some had to resort to a longer route due to the nature of the bridge.

When GNA visited the area on Wednesday, it observed the steel had rusted while the floor of the bridge had been replaced with wooden slaps to cover the damaged portions.

People had to walk with caution to avoid slipping off into the drain.

Some community members expressed concern about the situation and appealed to the Assembly to urgently rehabilitate the foot bridge.

Speaking with the GNA, Assembly member for Joemends/Kpormetey Electoral Area, Mr Mohammed Kwabena Ali, said he was able to mobilise the wooden slaps to cover the broken portions, but the situation at the time of visit was scary.

He said an appeal was made to the Assembly and the architectural design ready but lack of funds to commence reconstruction of the bridge had been the problem.

He described the development as 'worrying' and said the situation was posing danger to the community, especially school children.

The assembly member maintained that the assembly could have factored the project as a priority due to its nature but for lack of funds.

Mr Ali urged community members to cross the bridge cautiously and be patient while the assembly prepared to raise funds for the reconstruction.

Some residents who spoke to the GNA were unhappy about the attitude of the assembly towards the situation.

“This bridge has deteriorated for years' and the authorities sit unconcerned waiting for a disaster before an action will be taken.”

“We have school kids who cross this bridge every morning to school and yet nobody sees the danger,” another resident, who pleaded anonymity said.

They said children were more at risk because many of them ran instead of walking.

An elderly person, who also spoke to the GNA, expressed fear each time crossing, adding that, “it becomes even dangerous when it rains.”

She appealed to the assembly to take urgent steps to construct a concrete bridge.

Awutu Senya East Municipal Engineer, Mr. Isaac Ofori, when contacted, told the GNA, preparations for reconstruction were underway and that “it will soon be awarded to a contractor for works to commence.”

Mr. Ofori could not give a specific time frame for the commencement of the bridge when pressed further but said “very soon work will be begin”.

GNA