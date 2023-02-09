DDEP: How much does a pensioner earn? – Titus Glover fumes as he intervenes for “picketing group”

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East has empathised with the Pensioneer Bondholders Forum.

The group has, since Monday, February 6, been picketing at the Finance Ministry as they call for the totoal exemption from the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP).

According to them, they will continuously picket at the ministry until their demands are met.

Reacting to this, the NPP stalwart asked his government to listen to them and exempt them totally.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, the former lawmaker asserted that older people who are battling old-age illnesses must not be treated like they are now.

"I watched your (TV3's) news at 7 o'clock Monday night, and I was seeing these old men and women holding placards; some of them were sick; I felt bad. These old guys have left their homes to picket at the Ministry of Finance, appealing that we take them out of this programme.

"How much does a pensioner earn... I want to make an appeal to the president that he should intervene for these pensioners," he said.

The former legislator stressed, "I'm making this passionate appeal; my mother is an old pensioner, and when I look at these people, it will be politically suicidal for our party in government to add them to the programme."

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, in a speech on Monday, February 6, called on Ghanaians to help the country carry on with the DDEP for the 3billion dollars IMF deal.

According to him, failure to carry on with the policy and meet the IMF deal will be detrimental to the nation’s economy.