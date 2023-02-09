I’m not fit to take Collins Dauda’s seat; he is my senior – Haruna Iddrisu

09.02.2023 LISTEN

Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP), Haruna Iddrisu has explained why he cannot take the seat of Collins Dauda in Parliament.

After he was stripped of his role as the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has been offered the opportunity to use the seat of Collins Dauda.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 9, the Tamale South MP respectfully turned down the offer.

He explained his decision by saying that for someone who is well-trained from home, he does not believe he is fit to take the seat of his senior colleague.

“Mr. Speaker forgive me that I have to assume your chair. There was whether I should take over from Honorable Collins Dauda or not. I have told them that Honorable Collins Dauda is a senior by age, senior even in this house, I will not fit into his chair. As someone who is well-trained from home.

“Any other chair Mr. Speaker is acceptable to me. I am still the elected Member of Parliament for Tamale South,” Haruna Iddrisu said,

Despite losing his place as the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu remains committed to the cause of the NDC.

His insights and arguments on national issues on the floor of Parliament are expected to be valuable in the various sittings of Parliament.