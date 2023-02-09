Court remands NDC Suame Youth organiser; to spend Valentine’s Day in court

09.02.2023 LISTEN

The Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Razak Avoliya will not have the chance to think about love on Valentine’s Day.

This is because he will be appearing before court after he was denied bail and remanded into Police custody on Thursday, February 9 by the Asokwa Circuit court.

The Youth Organiser of the NDC in Suame faced court today over his call on party followers to arm themselves for the 2024 general elections and kill if necessary to boot the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) out of power.

In Court today, lawyers for the accused filed an application for bail for him. Unfortunately, the plea was not granted.

The prosecutor, ACP Kofi Blagodzie made the argument that releasing Razak Avoliya on bail now might cause anarchy considering the magnitude of his ‘hate speech’ last Sunday.

The Prosecutor also prayed the court for more time to enable investigations to be concluded into the case.

After listening to both arguments from the two parties, the presiding judge, Fred Obikyere was convinced by the Prosecutor and denied the Suame NDC youth organiser the bail application.

After the proceedings, Lawyer Evans Amankwaa, counsel for the accused said he was disappointed.

He added, “I am talking as a lawyer and NDC member, we will not be intimidated.”

The accused, Razak Avoliya is to reappear in court on Tuesday, February 14.