NEDCo has deteriorated under current MD; he must go – Striking staff insists 

The staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has announced that they will not carry out their duties unless there is an emergency.

This is part of a sit-down strike to demand the removal of the Managing Director of the company, Osmani Aludiba Ayuba.

The staff has accused the MD of incompetence, insisting that he has failed to better the finances of the company since he was appointed.

Speaking to the media on the strike action, Union Chairman William Asare explained, “Mr. Aludiba was brought in 2019 ostensibly to help turn around our finances. At the time the board informed us that the problem in NEDCo is financial, it’s not engineering. This business we do is power distribution so they are bringing somebody with some financial background to help turn around our finances. If you take our financial performance within 2019 up to date, it has deteriorated.

“What we call our cash flow situation is terribly bad to the extent that we are unable to pay our third parties. In Bolga for example our contractors went on strike because of work they had done on behalf of NEDCo from January up to December we were not able to pay. That is how bad our performance has been.”

According to him, although staff will report to the various officers to render office duties, they are abandoning any service that will require staff to go to the field.

Mr. William Asare added that unless there is an emergency on the field, no staff will work until NEDCo MD Osmani Aludiba Ayuba is fired.