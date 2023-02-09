I’m not fit for Dauda’s chair – Haruna Iddrisu rejects seat from Minority caucus, sits with majority MPs

The former leader of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has rejected a seat offered to him in the House by his caucus.

In Parliament on Thursday, 9 February 2022, the former Minority Leader, used the seat belonging to the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu.

Contributing to a debate on the floor of the House regarding the African Union (AU) Convention on Cross Border Cooperation otherwise known as the Niamey Convention, the former Minority Leader gave reasons for rejecting the seat he was offered.

He intimated that he could not accept the seat offered him because it belonged to his senior and apologised for taking over the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament’s seat.

“Mr Speaker, forgive me that I had to assume your chair. There was whether I should take over from Collins Dauda or not and I told them that Honourable Collins Dauda is senior by age, senior even to this House.

“I will not fit into his chair as somebody who is well-trained at home so any other chair is acceptable to me,” he said.

“I am still the elected Member of Parliament for Tamale South. I thank you,” he asserted.

The Tamale South MP is no more Minority Leader in Parliament.

He has since Tuesday, 24 January 2023, been replaced when the leadership of the Minority caucus was reshuffled.

