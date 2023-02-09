Christ the king Catholic SHS to hold maiden Arts Week Celebration

The General Arts department of Christ the King Catholic Senior High School, Obuasi is set to celebrate their first Arts Week.

The celebrations which start on Tuesday,14 to 17 February,2023 promise to be fun-filled, educative and entertaining.

Mr Francis Yaw Antwi, the head of Arts Department, who recently took charge spoke extensively detailing why he instituted the week celebrations. He says it offers the department an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and the way forward. Mr. Antwi hopes it will foster unity and cohesion among staff and students.

Briefing the media on the planned activities, Mr Frimpong, a member of the organizing committee emphasized the need for the celebration, stressing that apart from the fun it fosters harmony among all stakeholders.

He further called on all stakeholders to help the school achieve its core mandate of producing quality nation builders with good morals. “ Programs activities include; cleanup exercise, movie night, jungle adventure, quiz competition, career coaching and development and many more,“ Mr Frimpong told the press.

Several speakers and guests will take turn to interact with the school. Key among them is the former Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. John Alexander Ackon, Kontihene of Adansi Dompoase, Nana Bosompem Katakyie II, Director of Education, Mr Kwabena Owusu Nketiah, Rev Father Pius Frimpong Chaplain, KNUST.Obsi Campus and many others.

Most teachers the news team spoke to heaped praises on the new leadership of the School for the innovations introduced. They believe these were made possible because of the vision of Mr Gyimah, the Headmaster with support from the school management body.

Christ the King Catholic Senior High School is a faith-based second cycle school located in Obuasi with 2000 student population.