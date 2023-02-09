FOCOS awards full scholarship to six medical students

The Founder and President of the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS), Nana Professor Oheneba Boakye Agyei Owoahen II has awarded full scholarships to six medical students.

The world-renowned spine surgeon who's currently Asantehene's Hiahene gave out Gh¢35,000 to sponsor the students' education for the 2022/2023 academic year.

The beneficiaries, Osei Henry Acheampong and Gyima Griffins Kwaku are offering Bsc.Human Biology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST, while Akosua Nyantakyiwaa and Pensen Mary Bernice Ohemaa offering Bsc. Nursing with Arhin Cydolf Boadi studying Doctor of Pharmacy at the same university.

The other student, Adomako Yaa Christabel is however studying medicine at the University of Ghana.

The chief in a meeting with the beneficiary students on Wednesday February 8,2023, said his gesture was to bridge the financial gap of enthusiastic, brilliant but needy students in the country to enable them attain higher academic laurels.

"The idea to support the training of medical students will not only liberate the beneficiaries from financial constraints to realise their dreams, but also train the needed human resources to help the country’s health sector," he stated.

He expressed worry over how some exceptional students have been denied the opportunity to pursue higher education and pledged to offer his quota in the training of well-skilled health practitioners in Ghana.

He charged the beneficiaries to stay and work in Ghana after completing their respective trainings as a way of giving back to society.

The beneficiaries’ students together with their parents after the official presentation thanked Otumfour's Hiahene for the kind gesture.

They explained the support came at the right time as most of the students were struggling to fund their education.