Refrain from attacking the grey hair of the elderly – Annoh Dompreh schools Johnnie Hughes for ‘ridiculing’ Akufo-Addo and Osafo Marfo

The Majority Chief Whip in Ghana’s Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh has chided media personality Johnnie Hughes over his comment against President Akufo-Addo and his Senior Advisor, Yaw Osafo Marfo.

In a tweet, the Accra-based TV3 broadcaster used the ages of the statesmen for lotto sure bankers.

With a picture of the two, the vocal journalist captioned: "President Akufo Addo, aged 78, with his Senior Advisor, aged 82. 78-82 sure banker!"

His post, according to the Nsawam Adoagyiri MP, is an "attack on the grey hair of the elderly men."

Mr. Annoh Dompreh called out Johnnie Hughes to immediately pull down the tweet.

"My brother Johnnie, you are a good media person; intelligent and critical on issues. You may criticise government policies and decisions, but learn to restrain yourself from "attacking" the grey hair of the elderly. It does create a distasteful image about you. Withdraw this!" read his counter tweet on Thursday, February 9.