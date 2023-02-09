We’ve played our part, it’s time to play your part by sacking Ofori-Atta – ‘Ken Must Go’ rebel NPP MPs to Akufo-Addo

Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante Akyem North

09.02.2023 LISTEN

The "Ken Must Go" NPP MPs have resumed their calls for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta from the Finance Ministry.

They said it is time for the President to fullfil the promise he made to them when he begged them to wait until after the 2023 budget proposal and the IMF bailout negotiations before he can take a decision.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3, the leader of the rebel MPs, Mr. Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi noted that everything points to the fact the IMF negotiations have been concluded.

The Asante Akyem North lawmaker insists the President deliver his end of the bargain.

"The indications were not exactly the total conclusion of the IMF program." The road maps were the passing of the budget, the approval of the appropriation, and the conclusion of the first phase of the IMF negotiations, which we have already reached because we have reached a conclusion at Staff-Level agreement.

"So, for all that happened at negotiations, we have delivered as one party as Members of Parliament, and it is up to the president to also deliver as a contracting party," he said.

He continued, "As far as I am concerned, all three milestones have been achieved … we have reached our end of the milestone, and we expect the president to also do same."

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the lawmaker for Asante Akyem North who spoke on behalf of the aggrieved NPP MPs noted that Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta and the former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, were unfit for their posts.

"We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President change the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay.

"We want to serve notice, and notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority Caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of Government by or for the president by any other Minster," he said.

"We hope that those of us in the back bench and members of the Majority caucus will abide by this prayer.

"We are saying that if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate," they added.