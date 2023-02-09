City Planning is a shared responsibility, let's all be protectors of our environment — GIP

09.02.2023 LISTEN

The Sunyani Zone of the Ghana Institute of Planners (GIP) has called for collective actions to protect the wetlands and the entire environment.

"City planning is a shared responsibility, let all get involved in activities to protect the environment and be protectors of our wetlands," it stated.

Planner Ata-Era A. James, the Sunyani Zonal Chairman made the call during the GIP's public awareness creation to commemorate the World Wetlands Day.

According to studies, wetlands ecological services contribute about $47.4 trillion to human health, happiness and security annually, hence the GIP undertook public education to increase people’s knowledge and understanding of these critically important ecosystems, she stated.

Restoration

The GIP's public awareness exercise was to highlight the urgent need to prioritize environment and the wetlands restoration.

The GIP, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) teamed up to embark on the sensitization exercise under the theme: “Wetlands restoration, the time is now."

Planner Ata-Era said the World Wetlands Day celebrated annually aims at raising global awareness about the vital role of wetlands for both human and the planet.

For her part, Planner Gifty Nyarko, the Physical Planning Director at the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly and the Sunyani Zonal Secretary of the GIP observed "the high increasing usage of farming chemicals, pollution, encroachments and continuous filling of the wetlands for building are some of the harmful practices to our wetlands."

Pln. Nyarko therefore called on the Assemblies, relevant stakeholders in charge and the law enforcement agencies to recognize the importance of the wetlands and as matter of urgency activate and enforce the laws to deal with perpetrators.