National Cathedral: Jail doesn't scare me; 'I won't cut behind-the-scenes deal with corrosive Republic enemies' — Ablakwa

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said he cannot be frightened by threats of imprisonment even as he pursues his constitutional mandate of exposing alleged rot with regard to the construction of the National Cathedral and persons of interest.

Mr Ablakwa is on a crusade against corruption in the construction of the national cathedral.

As part of his numerous exposés, he alleged that President Akufo-Addo’s appointee to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng has a double identity.

According to Mr Ablakwa, Rev Kusi Boateng is also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi with different dates of birth, different TINS and different national IDs.

Rev Kusi Boateng who has denied any wrongdoing secured a court injunction to gag the MP from further talks about him.

Reacting to the court injunction, Mr Ablakwa in a Facebook post, while thanking his party executives and persons who have solidarized with him noted that “a country where parliamentarians carrying out their constitutional oversight mandate become victims of state-sponsored harassment, strange court injunctions and judicial threats of imprisonment even as double identity charlatans are protected and pampered is definitely a nation in the dark abyss.”

“Let the cowardly forces of tyranny be told that I am not one to be frightened with imprisonment,” he added.

Mr Ablakwa said he is ever ready to be a political prisoner of conscience than to be coerced and compromised into a behind-the-scenes deal with the corrosive enemies of the Republic.

Meanwhile, the NDC in a statement has thrown its full support behind Mr Ablakwa saying any desperate attempt to gag him will not wash.

Read details of Mr Ablakwa’s post below:

I wish to express heartfelt appreciation and profound gratitude for the overwhelming solidarity and words of encouragement I have received since the series of cathedral exposés in the pursuit of my constitutional mandate of oversight, and in the face of the current fascist machinations to use the judiciary and other state institutions to silence and intimidate me.

I am eternally indebted to the good people of Ghana, my dearest family, former President H.E. John Mahama, the NDC executive led by Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC Council of Elders chaired by Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, my beloved North Tongu constituents, the rank and file of NDC comrades across the country, Civil Society Organisations, activists, genuine pastors, the credible media, my dedicated staff, gallant and dependable colleagues of the NDC Caucus in Parliament led by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson.

A country where parliamentarians carrying out their constitutional oversight mandate become victims of state-sponsored harassment, strange court injunctions and judicial threats of imprisonment even as double-identity charlatans are protected and pampered is definitely a nation in the dark abyss.

Let the cowardly forces of tyranny be told that I am not one to be frightened by imprisonment.

I am ever ready to be a political prisoner of conscience than to be coerced and compromised into a behind-the-scenes deal with the corrosive enemies of the Republic.

Nkrumah, Rawlings, Mandela, Kenyatta, Sisulu, Motlanthe, Desmond Tutu, Mohandas Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jnr., Thomas Mapfumo, Andrei Sakharov, Antonia Gramsci and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have all taught us to overcome the fear of prison and be constantly of the indomitable belief that truth and justice cannot be imprisoned.

Silence and surrender cannot be options!

Source: Classfmonline.com