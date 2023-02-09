Economic crisis: I have sacrificed my minister fuel coupons – Kyei Mensa Bonsu

Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu

Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has reiterated the sacrifices made by the government and its appointees in the face of the current economic quagmire.

His fuel coupon entitlement, according to the Suame MP and Majority Leader, has been sacrificed willingly to save the government some money.

In an interview with Evans Mensa of the Accra-based Joy News, the Majority Leader noted that the Akufo-Addo's government is not relaxed in the face of the current crisis.

To him, he may agree with people who say government needs to do more but will totally disagree with those who hold the view that government is insensitive about the current situation.

"I personally think that I must do more... I longer take fuel coupons as a cabinet minister.

“It doesn't come to me. And even Parliament here as the majority leader, I'm not having half of what I used to have prior to 2021," he said on the station’s PM Express show.

The Suame lawmaker continued, “Well, maybe I would agree if they said government must do more. But to say that they haven't done enough, some people say that they haven't done anything. For those of them who say we haven't done anything, I'll disagree.”

“And I just pointed out to you what happened yesterday, and I'm aware that the President has directed that 30% of the salaries of the ministers must be forfeited to some other enterprise," he stressed.