Propose Day 2023: Where do you wish to be proposed?

Propose Day is celebrated on 8th February every year after Rose Day as the second day of Valentine's week. Celebrated among lovers with much zeal and enthusiasm, this is the day when people express their innermost love and feelings towards their beloved, crush, or partners.

Love according to Webster's definition is an intense, deep affection for another person. Love also means to feel this intense affection for someone.

Love can also refer to a strong liking for something or liking something a lot. When people are in love, they tend to do things beyond imagination, some propose to their supposed girlfriends and potential wives publicly to attract people’s attention and admiration.

People use this day to take to the next step in their relationship and make their love official, by proposing to their partner romantically or especially.

This reporter hits the streets to speak to a section of Ghanaians about their understanding of Propose Day and how important it is to them.

Some disclosed that; Propose Day is a significant day for couples who are in a romantic relationship however some also feel it’s a bit awkward for potential couples to propose to themselves publicly.

According to a section of people being interviewed randomly, some feel it’s a great feeling for your partner to propose to you. “Sometimes I see people at parties proposing but I have never experienced it in my life, I wish I could experience it but it’s not the ultimate goal, I don’t intend to propose to any man either,” an interviewee shared.

She continued, “This month is a month of love, when there is love, there is joy, there is peace; let’s share this love. A proposal means someone expressing his or her inner affection to someone she loves and has affection for, both sides can propose to each other however you bear with me that our culture frown at women proposing to men, I wish I could be proposed to but I don’t get it that way. I am highly anticipating proposing to a man I feel I have affection for, if he accepts fine, if not we move.

“I wish I could be proposed to this month, those of us in the relationships need our partners to propose to us, we see it every day, especially on social media, and it’s amazing to see your baby's father propose to you at the hospital bed after delivery. I encourage partners to propose to each other.

“I wish my guy could propose to me in a very serene and nature-centered environment at least my family members present, it makes it awesome. As love flies in the air this month, proposing to your partner is a great feeling that needs to be encouraged."