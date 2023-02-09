Turkey authorities say Atsu was found alive but we don't know the hospital he has been sent to - Ambassador

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Turkey announced that Christian Atsu was found alive and sent to a medical facility for medical attention, Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, has said.

She however said the challenge is that she does don’t know which particular facility the Ghanaian footballer has been admitted to for medical attention.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Turkey told me that Atsu has been found, rescued and has been sent to a medical facility for medical attention and that they will update me

“They are working fervently to find which medical facilities they have been sent to.

“The challenge is finding out which facility Astsu has been sent to. I am still waiting for the Ministry to tell me,” she told Alfred Ocansey on the Ghana Tonight show on TV.

“They keep assuring me that he was found alive, he was taken to a medical facility for attention. As when I get any update I will let you know,” she added.

