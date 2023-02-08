Igbo Paramount King in Ghana calls on African governments, citizens to collaborate to fight drug trafficking

The Paramount King of the Igbo Community in Ghana, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu has expressed worry over drug trafficking on the continent.

Engaging Ghanaian pressmen at his Palace on Wednesday, February 8, Eze Ndi Igbo Ghana stressed that it is important for African governments including the government of Ghana to commit resources to clamp down on drug trafficking.

He indicated that if drug trafficking is not addressed, drug use will get worse and lead to the destruction of the life of the youth who are expected to become leaders of the next generation.

“Drug trafficking is a dangerous canker not only destroying lives in Ghana or Nigeria but all over the world world. We must all think about this and look into it so that our sons and daughters will be safe. If we destroy them now who will be the leader of tomorrow?

“I want to plead with government agencies to encourage each other to be a mouthpiece to condemn the usage of drugs because of the next generation,” His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu emphasised during his interaction with the press.

He continued, “I urge all businessmen and women, government officials to condemn the intake of drugs be it cocaine, weed, or any form of narcotics. Drugs can give psychiatric problems in the youth. They are going to get mad. Most of these mental disorders are caused by these drugs. Let’s all get up and ensure there is good life for us and our children.”

In addition to extending a call on governments all over the world to fight drug trafficking and drug use, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu noted that it is important that parents in particular take an interest and advise their children to stay away from drugs.

The Igbo Paramount King in Ghana further urged governments to ensure that when drug traffickers are arrested, the laws of the country are allowed to deal with them accordingly.

“If drug traffickers are arrested let the laws of the land deal with them. This is not about only Ghana, it’s about Nigeria, it’s about the entire continent and we need to keep talking,” the Leader of the Igbo People in the country added.

During what is his first media engagement in 2023, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu expressed appreciation to the government of Ghana for the hospitality.

He noted that Ghana has been a blessing to the Igbo Community and they appreciate the love they receive all the time from the people.

“This is the beginning of the year and we want to say thank you to the people of Ghana, especially the government.

“I also thank the Kings and Queens for celebrating with us our culture,” His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu shared.