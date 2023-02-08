Deputy ministers are always sidelined, I’ll never accept one again – Former Deputy Railway Minister

A former deputy minister for railway development, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi vows never to accept a deputy ministerial role.

The Asante Akyem North MP revealed that deputy ministers are always sidelined by their superiors, making it difficult for them to utilise their talents and skills.

The MP, who claimed to have regretted accepting his past portfolio, told Johnnie Hughes on Accra-based 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show on Wednesday, February 8, that he was sidelined from expressing his views.

"I will never accept the position of deputy minister again. I made a mistake by accepting such a position, and I will not do that again. I didn’t get the opportunity to exhibit my talent," he revealed.

This follows the new changes made in the current administration by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The nominees, who were announced on Tuesday, February 7, are to fill in some vacant ministries in his government following the resignation of Mr. Alan Kyeremateng, Dr. Akoto Owusu Afriyie and Mr. Ebenezer Kojo Kum from the Trade, Agric, and Chieftancy ministries, respectively.

Kobina Tahiru Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry; Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture; Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; and Mohammed Anim Adam, Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, are nominees pending the approval of the Vetting Committee of Parliament.

The rest are Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State for Local Government and Decentralization; Herbert Krapah, Deputy Minister for Energy; and Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.