Return the woman to her family if you don’t love her again — Kumchacha preaches against violent marriages

Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, the leader and founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries, has warned against violent marriages.

He urged men who are fed up with their wives to immediately seek divorce and stop abusing them.

To him, it is preferable to leave a marriage alive than to remain and hope for the best.

“If you don’t love the woman, remember that she has a mother and father and a family. Give the person to their relatives and leave," he advised.

He continued, "Some people have suffered various ailments like dementia, bipolar disorder, and memory loss because of a bad marriage."

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, Prophet Kumchacha noted that he has destroyed more than one hundred abusive marriages in his church.

To him, he will never sit aloof and watch people kill their wives.

"I have ended more than one hundred marriages. One cannot be in a marriage when the man pulls out a gun every day and threatens to kill them both, as well as threatens to take acid and pour it on them," he said.

He cited, "When I looked, there were around 120 guys who killed their wives and girlfriends in the past year and two years, according to social media and television."