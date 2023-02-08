Why I have destroyed over 100 marriages — Kumchacha explains

Leader and Founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has recounted the number of marriages he has ended in his church.

The controversial prophet noted that he has destroyed more than one hundred marriages.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, Prophet Kumchacha explained that he doesn’t just find delight in destroying marriages but the ones marred with violence.

To him, he will never sit aloof and watch people kill their wives.

"I have ended more than one hundred marriages. One cannot be in a marriage when the man pulls out a gun every day and threatens to kill them both, as well as threatens to take acid and pour it on them," he said.

He noted, "When I looked, there were around 120 guys who killed their wives and girlfriends in the past year and two years, according to social media and television."

He advised married men to immediately end their marriages and relationships if they think it cannot work and not use anger to abuse people’s daughters.

"If you don’t love the woman, remember that she has a mother and father and a family. Give the person to their relatives and leave," he urged.

He continued, "Some people have suffered various ailments like dementia, bipolar disorder, and memory loss because of a bad marriage."