Arrest Suame NDC organiser for 'kill to win power' comment - Group charges Police

08.02.2023 LISTEN

Pressure group calling itself, Coalition of National Youth Organizers have called on the Ghana Police service to immediately arrest the NDC executive in the Suame constituency for his inciting comment.

According to the group, his comments are reckless which portrays an intention to commit crime.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of Coalition of National Youth Organizers, Osei Kofi Acquah stated that "As young politicians we think this unacceptable political practice must be condemned. We are therefore calling on the NDC, especially the National Youth wing of the NDC to come out and condemn his Youth Organizer".

"Again we are calling on the Ghana Police service to immediately detain this Youth Organizer. We are also drawing the attention of the National Peace Council and the NCCE to extend their roundtable discussions and dialogue programs to the constituencies. We are also appealing to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) formally BNI to investigate the status of the Vigilante groups of the NPP and the NDC which we believe are still being maintained," the statement added.

Meanwhile, The police has announced that it had mounted a search for the said executive for his alleged comments regarding the 2024 general elections.

The announcement by the police followed the publication of the viral video in which the said organiser is seen inciting members of the party to engage in violence to win power.

Speaking to a journalist on the sidelines of what looked like a party event, the man charged members of the NDC not to hesitate to shed blood if it is what it will take to win power.

“As journalists, you were witnesses to a situation where people were shot and killed in the 2020 elections. So standing here today, I am to make sure that no NPP member can come and kill me. So we are in and I will advise every true NDC member that in the 2024 elections when it becomes necessary to kill someone to win, kill them; even if it requires that you shoot someone or club them to win us power do it,” he told a journalist with Oyerepa FM.