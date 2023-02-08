Margaret Mamle Kodji launches her debut book titled 'A Poetic Stroll'

08.02.2023 LISTEN

In a colourful yet brief event under the Chairmanship of Pr. Dr. Tony Yao Mawutor Dzegede former secretary to the JJ Rawlings Foundation, the book “A POETIC STROLL” was launched.

The book (A Poetic Stroll) is a collection of about 33 poems written over a long period of time on different themes and topics. The book is the debut book of Mrs. Margaret Mamle Kodji with rich content.

Amidst performances and recitals on Friday, 2nd December 2022 at the GNAT Hall in Accra, the writer unveiled her work to an audience of friends and family, academicians, retired Justice of the Supreme Court amongst other high profile dignitaries.

According to the author, she drew inspiration from real-life experiences, hearsays as well as from her creative imagination.

In an interview, Madam Margaret Kodji said "I seek to inspire many through these poems and also make readers especially the youth give their actions and inactions a second thought at all times."

It is the desire of the former Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to make a positive impact and contribution to society through writings.

The book launched is expected to be studied by stakeholders in academia and possibly adopted as an education material for students because of its rich literature and expressions.

Some poems contained in "A Poetic Stroll" include Born Taboo?; Man's Treasure; The Good Citizen; Nuggets; the Gossip; Caught in a web etc.