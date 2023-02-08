BlueCrest College announces reduction in school fees amid economic crisis in Ghana

Rector of BlueCrest College

BlueCrest College, a leading institution in technology and fashion has announced a reduction in tuition fees for the academic year beginning today February 8.

Management of the school noted that the move was to lessen the burden on parents and students in response to the current economic situation in Ghana. The college has been in operation for the past 20 years and feel strongly it has a responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to a high-quality education regardless of the ongoing economic crisis.

The reduction in fees is aimed at supporting brilliant but needy students who may be struggling to afford higher education.

The college's commitment to providing top-notch education in technology and fashion has made it one of the most sought-after institutions in the country. With this reduction in fees, the college hopes to attract even more students who are passionate about these fields and are eager to take their education to the next level.

According to a statement from the college, the reduction in fees will take effect immediately and will apply to all students, regardless of their financial background or academic standing. The college will continue to work with students and their families to ensure that they have the support they need to succeed.

"BlueCrest College is proud to be at the forefront of efforts to make education more accessible in Ghana. The college believes that education is the foundation of a strong and prosperous society, and it is committed to doing its part to help build a brighter future for all.

"For more information about BlueCrest College and its programs, please visit the college's website www.bluecrest.edu.gh," management stated.