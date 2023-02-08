He’s operating a shrine, not a church – Prophet Kofi Oduro chides Osofo Kyiri Abosom for publicly defending infidelity

Leader and founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has slammed Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews for giving birth outside his marriage

The controversial Prophet says it is wrong for a man of God to defend infidelity in a church or any other platform.

The Live Assembly Worship Center’s leader recently announced in his church about the breakdown of his marriage.

Explaining the cause, Osofo Kyiri Abosom revealed that his wife left after finding out that he had a beautiful daughter with another woman.

"My wife has left, and for over a year now, we do not see her in church. She says she has a problem with me having a daughter outside of our marriage. She has sued me, but the court said since we did not marry there, they cannot handle it," he said in a viral video.

That according to Prophet Kofi Oduro, means the GUM founder is not a genuine man of God, explaining that no real man of God will desecrate his office and pulpits with adultery and divorce.

"Let this nonsense and the madness that has come into the body of Christ stop. For a preacher to stand on a pulpit and say that I have made a baby out of wedlock, what kind of nonsense is that?

"I am telling you that is not a church; that is a shrine. You are not a preacher; you are a witchdoctor; you are an astrologer; a palm reader. You are a fetish," Prophet Oduro said in his church.

He stressed that, "When a preacher stands in the pulpit to divorce a woman, that is disrespectful to the Holy Spirit and to womanhood. You took the woman from her parents, so if you have respect as a man of God, you will go back and present your drink."