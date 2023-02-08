It’s democratically cruel – Prof. Gyampo on Akufo-Addo’s refusal to reduce his ministries

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, Political Science Lecturer at University of Ghana

A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, sees President Akufo-Addo’s reluctance in downsizing his government as disrespectful to Ghanaians.

He lamented that the calls by credible Ghanaians to the President to slash his government to cut expenditure and ease the burden on the economy have been brushed aside by the president.

The issue, Prof. Gyampo said, is democratically cruel and makes him worried and wonder if it’s still acceptable for citizens to make suggestions about national issues of concern.

"Refusing to listen to credible public opinions, in my view is not an achievement; it’s democratically cruel and backward to have a president who will say the people can make their calls, but I won’t listen. It doesn’t make you responsive to the interests of the people… It appears the president doesn’t want to listen to us," Prof. Gyampo stated.

"I’m a bit worried. We have heard that there is going to be some ministerial reshuffle, and those of us who had previously called for a reshuffle were so much excited and looking forward to it. But it appears that we have been disappointed.

"In my view, the intransigence about the calls for a reshuffle is quite snobbish, and it’s quite disrespectful to the good people of the country who own the ultimate fiduciary power that the president seeks to exercise," Professor Gyampo added.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda, the political analyst noted that it is unfortunate that President Akufo-Addo, who many praised in terms of his democratic pedigree, is now placing severe affront to the expression of dissent.

"I’m quite disappointed because, if you look at the posturing, it’s like you can call for a ministerial reshuffle for all you care, but he will not listen to you. So some of us are beginning to have a feeling that seems like, if you say it and make calls over and over again, you will still not be listened to, so you better stop," he lamented.

His plea comes after the President, on Tuesday, February 7, nominated new faces to head some vacant ministries in his government and made some changes, despite calls to reduce the number of his ministers.