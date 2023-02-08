We condemn inciting comments by NDC Suame youth organiser; it’s reckless, treacherous - Coalition

The Coalition of National Youth Organisers has condemned the comments made by the Suame Constituency Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) where he incites the youth to be violent in the 2024 general elections.

Razak Koampa Avoliya, the Suame NDC youth organiser is wanted by the Police after saying in an interview that he is urging the youth to kill NPP followers in the 2024 general elections if that is what will bring the opposition party to power.

In a statement to react to these utterances, the Coalition of National Youth Organisers has described it as reckless and treacherous.

The coalition adds that it portrays the intention of the NDC Suame youth organiser to commit a crime.

“Such comments are not only reckless but treacherous which portrays an intention to commit crime,” the release by the coalition signed by General Secretary Osei Kofi Acquah said.

The release added, “We want to take this opportunity to educate the Ghanaian Youth that Ghana is a democracy-practicing country and not Demo-crazy. Democracy is where politicians understand and accept that it is the people who will decide to engage our service or otherwise, because power belongs to the people in Democracy.

“This act of Demo-Crazy leads to threats, fabrication of lies, pull him down attitude, violence and unnecessary criticism of any sitting government, all in the view of capturing power.”