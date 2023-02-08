This business where politicians continue to wickedly rape mother Ghana cannot continue – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho is advocating for politicians to look beyond their interests and put the country first.

In a post on social media, he stressed that the business where politicians and people continue to incestuously 'rape' mother Ghana through various unpatriotic dealings must be stopped.

“If people decide that they want political power “just for the sake of power”, & not because they have any concrete plans for the use of the power; that is NOT my type of politics. This business where people continue to wickedly & incestuously RAPE Mother Ghana cannot continue,” Samuel Koku Anyidoho said in a post on Twitter on Wednesday, February 8.

Since he was sidelined by the NDC, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has been very critical of the party and continuously used his social media to share his thoughts on matters.

While he acknowledges that times are hard, he is of the view that Ghanaian leaders have the interest of the country and the suffering Ghanaians at heart.