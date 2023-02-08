Reduce the ministries to save cost — Dr. Amoako Baah tells Akufo-Addo

Dr. Amoako Baah, a staunch member of the ruling NPP sees President Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial reshuffle as misplaced..

According to him, there should have been a reduction and not a fill-in.

In an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, February 7, the political expert noted that reducing government size will reduce costs and aid the country's economic revitalization effort.

"What he [Akufo-Addo] did [the reshuffle] is not what is critical; that is not what is needed; we need reduction in numbers of appointees so that government expenditure goes down. Every action the President takes now must be in this line—reduction in expenditure," he argued.

Dr. Amoako Baah stressed that "the reason why the inflation is so high and we are not able to do anything is because of the fiscal policy of the government. We tend to talk about the monetary policy from the Bank of Ghana, but that is not where it is. It is the fiscal policy. We are spending more money than we are taking in."

This comes after the president, on February 7, nominated new faces to head some vacant ministries in his government.

Kobina Tahiru Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry; Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture; Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; and Mohammed Anim Adam, Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, are nominees pending the approval of the Vetting Committee of Parliament.

The rest are Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State for Local Government and Decentralization; Herbert Krapah, Deputy Minister for Energy; and Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.