Reshuffle: As expected, it will help generate new ideas to help Ghana’s progress — Kyei Mensa Bonsu

The Majority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, is upbeat about the new changes in cabinet contribution to the country's progress positively.

The Suame MP noted that the rationale behind President Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle is to reinvigorate his administration to aid the country’s economic growth.

According to him, the move also forms part of the people’s zeal to see new faces in the NPP administration since they claim the old ones have nothing to offer.

“Well, people wanted to see some new faces and to maybe help generate new ideas onto the table to reinvigorate the administration. And I think that is the purpose of this reshuffle,” he stated.

“I’ve seen some people aside from the two mentioned; Stephen Amoah has come on board, Amin Adam has gone from Deputy Energy to Finance and he’s a very versatile personality, I think that he may also positively affect the Finance Ministry.

“So let’s leave it to see how much it will translate into positivity for government and indeed for the country,” the Parliamentary Affairs Minister noted.

The President, on Tuesday, February 7, nominated new faces to head some vacant ministries in his government.

Kobina Tahiru Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry; Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture; Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; and Mohammed Anim Adam, Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, are nominees pending the approval of the Vetting Committee of Parliament.

The rest are Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State for Local Government and Decentralization; Herbert Krapah, Deputy Minister for Energy; and Dr. Stephen Amoah, Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.